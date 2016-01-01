Overview of Dr. Pooja Sharma, MD

Dr. Pooja Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Sharma works at Kolette L Brown, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.