Overview

Dr. Pooja Singal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Singal works at Hendricks Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists in Brownsburg, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.