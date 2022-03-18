Overview of Dr. Pooja Singh, MD

Dr. Pooja Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Columbiadoctors Orthopedics - the A in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.