Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.

Dr. Singhal works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Gastroenterology
    535 NW 9th St Ste 235, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 272-6877
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    St. Anthony Gastroenterology
    608 NW 9th St Ste 3206, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 772-4338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Hernia

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 13, 2022
    Dr. Singhal is very knowledgeable and very conscientious. I have always felt confident that she has my best interests at heart. She is never so busy that she doesn't take the time necessary to explain every condition and every treatment until we are both confident that I understand what is happening and why. She listens patiently to my questions and concerns and allows me the opportunity to participate in my healthcare to the extent possible. She sees me as a PERSON with a health condition that needs treatment, NOT as just a health condition to be treated. I wish that every patient everywhere had a doctor as wonderful as Dr. Singhal.
    CRJ — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588825368
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / NORMAN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Obesity Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singhal works at SSM Health Medical Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Singhal’s profile.

    Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.

