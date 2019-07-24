Dr. Sodha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pooja Sodha, MD
Overview
Dr. Pooja Sodha, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 2B-430, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2625
-
2
Gw Medical Faculty Assoc Dept of Obgyn4920 Elm St Ste 225, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 395-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sodha?
She is very knowledgeable warm and takes time to listen. I appreciate her care. She treated me at Duke med
About Dr. Pooja Sodha, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821380171
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodha has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.