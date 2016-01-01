Dr. Tandon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pooja Tandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pooja Tandon, MD
Dr. Pooja Tandon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Tandon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Behavioral Health1691 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1688
- 2 20 Hospital Dr Ste 12, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-2299
-
3
Dennis L. Aponte M.d. LLC225 60th St, West New York, NJ 07093 Directions (201) 293-0975
-
4
Jose B. Munin MD PA6045 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 293-0976
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tandon?
About Dr. Pooja Tandon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922377258
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tandon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tandon works at
Dr. Tandon has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tandon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tandon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tandon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tandon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tandon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.