Dr. Pooja Virmani, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Pooja Virmani, MD is a Dermatologist in Red Bank, NJ. 

Dr. Virmani works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center
    225 State Route 35 Ste 208, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 747-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Virmani is an outstanding diagnostic physician!! She is extremely thorough in her examination. She is patient and always willing to discuss any questions you may have. Her warm personality readily helps to put you at ease. Her Assistant and the Office Staff are very helpful and pleasant. Appointments are timely. I highly recommend Dr. Virmani!!!
    Margaret Perri — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Pooja Virmani, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1881038339
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pooja Virmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Virmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Virmani works at Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Virmani’s profile.

    Dr. Virmani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

