Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College &amp; Research Institute India.

Dr. Shivamurthy works at Louisiana Heart Rhythm Institute in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Heart Rhythm Institute
    201 4th St Ste 3B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 443-5474
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Great Doctor, would recommend her to anyone needing a great EP
    Charles G Belk — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Poojita Shivamurthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1982951398
    • 1982951398
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College &amp;amp; Research Institute India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
