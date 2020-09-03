Dr. Poonam Beniwal-Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beniwal-Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poonam Beniwal-Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Poonam Beniwal-Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-3310
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beniwal was friendly, professional and easy to talk to. She interacted well with her team and took a time out to make sure I was comfortable with the procedure. The entire team, Annabelle & Ann were easy to talk to & made sure I was warm enough.
About Dr. Poonam Beniwal-Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beniwal-Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beniwal-Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beniwal-Patel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beniwal-Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beniwal-Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beniwal-Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beniwal-Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beniwal-Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.