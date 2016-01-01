Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS
Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and Akron Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bhatia's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1747MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-3478
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Akron Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
About Dr. Poonam Bhatia, MB BS
- Pediatric Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346434610
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.