Overview of Dr. Poonam Buttan, MD

Dr. Poonam Buttan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Buttan works at Poonam Buttan MD in Porterville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.