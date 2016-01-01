Overview of Dr. Poonam Jani, MD

Dr. Poonam Jani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital.



Dr. Jani works at Jewish Renaissance Med Ctr in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Dyslipidemia and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.