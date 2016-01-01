See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Perth Amboy, NJ
Dr. Poonam Jani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Poonam Jani, MD

Dr. Poonam Jani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

Dr. Jani works at Jewish Renaissance Med Ctr in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Dyslipidemia and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jewish Renaissance Medical Center
    275 Hobart St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 376-9333
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Dyslipidemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Malaise and Fatigue
Dyslipidemia
Tobacco Use Disorder

Malaise and Fatigue
Dyslipidemia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Insomnia
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cold Sore
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Failure Management
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Itchy Skin
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overactive Bladder
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Poonam Jani, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174911952
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    • Saint Michael's Medical Center
    • Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Poonam Jani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jani works at Jewish Renaissance Med Ctr in Perth Amboy, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jani’s profile.

    Dr. Jani has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Dyslipidemia and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

