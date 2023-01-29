See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.9 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Kapadia works at UF Health Endocrinology at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Endocrinology at Halifax Health
    311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 510, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kapadia?

Jan 29, 2023
Excellent Dr in every way!!!
— Jan 29, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapadia to family and friends

Dr. Kapadia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kapadia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD.

About Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679910863
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kapadia works at UF Health Endocrinology at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kapadia’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Poonam Kapadia, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.