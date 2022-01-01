Overview

Dr. Poonam Malhotra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Malhotra works at Central Clinic in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.