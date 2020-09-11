Overview of Dr. Poonam Somai, MD

Dr. Poonam Somai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Somai works at Saint Thomas Medical Group PLLC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.