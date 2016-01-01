Dr. Poonam Thankavel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thankavel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poonam Thankavel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Poonam Thankavel, MD
Dr. Poonam Thankavel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Thankavel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thankavel's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Children's Cardiology Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste A337, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 645-9428Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thankavel?
About Dr. Poonam Thankavel, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1467650911
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern - Children's Medical Center, Pediatric Cardiology
- University of South Florida College of Medicine, Pediatrics
- University of South Florida College of Medicine, Pediatrics
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thankavel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thankavel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thankavel works at
Dr. Thankavel has seen patients for Septal Defect, Systemic Vasculitis and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thankavel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thankavel speaks Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Thankavel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thankavel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thankavel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thankavel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.