Overview

Dr. Poongodhai Ramachandran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Howard Memorial Hospital, Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope.



Dr. Ramachandran works at Cardiology Specialists in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.