Overview

Dr. Poonputt Chotiprasidhi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Okla Health Scis Center



Dr. Chotiprasidhi works at Quad City Gastroenterology in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.