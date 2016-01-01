Overview of Dr. Poorna Narayan, MD

Dr. Poorna Narayan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Narayan works at Worcester VA Outpatient Clinic in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.