Dr. Poornima Jayaprakash, DDS
Overview
Dr. Poornima Jayaprakash, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Pleasant, WI.
Locations
ForwardDental Racine6218 Washington Ave Ste C, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 330-0608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
My last visit with Dr. J, I realize how fortunate I am to have such a gifted and talented Dentist taking care of me. She is personable, down to earth, with a big heart and soul that makes one at ease trusting in her compassionate care.
About Dr. Poornima Jayaprakash, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417014572
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaprakash has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
366 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaprakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaprakash.
