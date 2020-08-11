Dr. Poornima Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poornima Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Poornima Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 941-7490Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr Rao for years. Very straightforward, gives a game plan with expectations and signs to look for if things are moving in the right direction or not. Knowledgeable about the latest medications & procedures. Explains pros & cons of medications/procedures very thoroughly! That more can I say? She's really thorough & I trust her advice!
About Dr. Poornima Rao, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831395359
Education & Certifications
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- St Francis Medical Center
- Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
