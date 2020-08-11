Overview

Dr. Poornima Rao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Russian State Medical University (Rsmu), Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Allegheny Health Network in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.