Dr. Poornima Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Poornima Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Poornima Sharma, MD
Dr. Poornima Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Medical Oncology305 Hospital Dr Lowr Level, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
I love this doctor. She got me through one of the toughest times of my life. I am still here 8 years later. I would refer anyone to her care.
About Dr. Poornima Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1578658407
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.