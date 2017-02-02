Dr. Fazel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poorya Fazel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Poorya Fazel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave Ste 100A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Extremely knowledgeable, capable, and kind. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Poorya Fazel, MD
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Fazel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fazel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fazel speaks Persian.
