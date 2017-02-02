Overview

Dr. Poorya Fazel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Fazel works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.