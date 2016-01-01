See All Urologists in Downey, CA
Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD

Urology
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Downey, CA
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD

Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Banapour works at West Coast Urology in Downey, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banapour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Coast Urology
    11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 673-3333
  2. 2
    Lakewood Regional Medical Center
    3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 602-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center
  • PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Uroflowmetry
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Uroflowmetry
Gonorrhea Screening

Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083051577
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Banapour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banapour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banapour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banapour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banapour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banapour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

