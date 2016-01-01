Overview of Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD

Dr. Pooya Banapour, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Banapour works at West Coast Urology in Downey, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.