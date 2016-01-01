Overview of Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD

Dr. Pooya Bokhoor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bokhoor works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES SANTA MONICA CARDIOLOGY in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.