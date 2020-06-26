Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Pasadena Surgical Association5413 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 477-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Five years ago, my husband had emergency abdominal surgery. Dr. Rodriguez was the surgeon available. He removed a massive abscess and a portion of his colon and performed a colostomy. He was vigilant about maintaining oversight and seven months later reversed the process and restored his quality of life. When I was diagnosed with colon cancer, I knew he would be my choice of a surgeon. I’m happy to say my surgery was successful and I would highly recommend him to anyone facing gastro surgery.
About Dr. Porfirio Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659368926
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
