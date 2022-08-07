Dr. Selvi Lingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selvi Lingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Selvi Lingam, MD
Dr. Selvi Lingam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their fellowship with Univ Cinn
Dr. Lingam works at
Dr. Lingam's Office Locations
-
1
The Cancer Institute7501 Osler Dr # 102, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lingam is not only a great doctor but a caring one with an amazing bedside manner. When I had to be hospitalized, she stopped in daily to see me!
About Dr. Selvi Lingam, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1740296466
Education & Certifications
- Univ Cinn
- Coney Isle Hosp
- Coney Isle Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingam.
