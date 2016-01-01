Overview of Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM

Dr. Porsha Melcher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sumter, SC. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Melcher works at Physicians Footcare in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.