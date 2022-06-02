Dr. Porshca Kinlaw, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinlaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Porshca Kinlaw, DDS
Overview
Dr. Porshca Kinlaw, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Crofton, MD.
Locations
Crofton Dental Suite2191 Defense Hwy Ste 210, Crofton, MD 21114 Directions (410) 498-4547Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient, having not seen a dentist if about 4 years. Dr. Kinlaw and her staff were very caring and provided an excellent plan of action to correct my many dental deficiencies. I highly recommend Crofton Dental Suite to anyone!
About Dr. Porshca Kinlaw, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1588224208
