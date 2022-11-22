Dr. Pothen Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pothen Jacob, MD
Dr. Pothen Jacob, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Vellore, India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Gastro Florida Safety Harbor1840 Mease Dr Ste 305, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 796-4166
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Northwestern University Medical School and VA - Chicago, IL
- University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine - Pittsburgh, PA
- Christian Medical College, Vellore, India
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.