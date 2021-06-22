Overview of Dr. Pothen Koruth, MD

Dr. Pothen Koruth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Calicut Medical College - India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Koruth works at SunState Medical Association in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.