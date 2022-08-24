Dr. Pouneh Nikrooz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikrooz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pouneh Nikrooz, MD
Dr. Pouneh Nikrooz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates, PA, Hickory, NC415 N Center St Ste 300, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (865) 983-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Dr. Nikrooz is awesome! She made me at ease and non nervous when I had my Colonoscopy!
- Va Commonwealth University
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Nikrooz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikrooz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikrooz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikrooz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikrooz.
