See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD

Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Kamali works at Kamali OBGYN in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kamali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kamali OBGYN
    769 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 271-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kamali?

    Jul 20, 2020
    My medical treatment, (procedure) was great, Dr Kamali knows exactly what he is doing, he made me feel all the time that i was in safe hands, I am truly grateful, my anemia that i was dealing with for 5 years is gone, hemoglobin levels are normal now, after treatment suggested by Dr Kamali and Robotic assisted Hysterectomy, I feel alive again after 6 weeks of my procedure!
    Angelica Cesena — Jul 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kamali to family and friends

    Dr. Kamali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kamali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD.

    About Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609954171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Staten Island University Hospital - North
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamali has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kamali speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.