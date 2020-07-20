Overview of Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD

Dr. Pourang Kamali, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Kamali works at Kamali OBGYN in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.