Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD

Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bahrami works at Essential Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bahrami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sean Xie M.d. A Medical Corp.
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-2200
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Clinic
    12610 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 757-1853
  3. 3
    American Institute of Research
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 481-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    
    
    
    About Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1871526301
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pouya Bahrami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahrami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahrami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahrami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahrami works at Essential Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bahrami’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahrami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahrami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

