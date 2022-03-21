Overview of Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD

Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Dayani works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA, North Hollywood, CA, Santa Clarita, CA, Tarzana, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.