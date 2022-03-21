See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD

Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Dayani works at Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA, North Hollywood, CA, Santa Clarita, CA, Tarzana, CA and Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dayani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 380, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-8810
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Office
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-8810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Vitreous Associates
    12840 Riverside Dr Ste 333, North Hollywood, CA 91607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 754-2090
  4. 4
    Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group
    23501 Cinema Dr Ste 109, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 290-2336
  5. 5
    Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 112, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 578-7408
  6. 6
    Retina Vitreous Associates Medical Group
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 327, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 891-1000
  7. 7
    Los Angeles
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1620, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-8810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2022
    Dr. Pouya is one of the best Dr's he is very genuine, respectful and educated.. He is easy to talk to helpful,listens to all your needs and has great suggestions.. Highly recommend him, don't look elsewhere.. Will definitely go back again..
    — Mar 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD
    About Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336293406
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Center|Moorfields Eye Hosp London, U Of London
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor-Ucla
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pouya Dayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dayani has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

