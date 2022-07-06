Overview

Dr. Pouyan Famini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Famini works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteopenia and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.