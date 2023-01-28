See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (32)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD

Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Vitenas works at Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vitenas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery Center
    4208 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 484-0088
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Acne
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1972549459
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    • Charity Hospital
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp/Tulane Affil Program
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vitenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vitenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vitenas works at Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vitenas’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitenas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

