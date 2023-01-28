Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD
Overview of Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD
Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Vitenas works at
Dr. Vitenas' Office Locations
Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery Center4208 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (281) 484-0088Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
From the consultation to the surgery Dr.Vitenas and his staff handled everything seamlessly. I wanted to have my surgery quickly and I was able to get in quickly for my consultation and have my surgery quickly as well. Dr. Vitenas understood my goals and gave me exactly what I wanted and I would absolutely recommend him!
About Dr. Povilas Vitenas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hosp/Tulane Affil Program
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitenas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitenas speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitenas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.