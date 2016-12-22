Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD
Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group761 Main Ave Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 838-4000
Endocrinology Clinic5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I really enjoyed my consultation with her. I would definately recommend her. She was very patient with the million questions I had!
About Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni works at
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.