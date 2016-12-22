See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital.

Dr. Soni works at Soundview Medical Associates in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    761 Main Ave Ste 201, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 838-4000
    Endocrinology Clinic
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 22, 2016
    I really enjoyed my consultation with her. I would definately recommend her. She was very patient with the million questions I had!
    Jenn in Stratford — Dec 22, 2016
    About Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487645362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Powlimi Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soni has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

