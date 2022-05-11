Overview of Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD

Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Jeyalingam works at Piver Center For Womens Health in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.