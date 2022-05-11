Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeyalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD
Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Jeyalingam works at
Dr. Jeyalingam's Office Locations
-
1
Piver Center for Women's Health2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1965Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeyalingam?
From the front desk to the fantastic nurses and Dr Jey herself, I hands down recommend this doctor! Dr Jey is not only an amazing Dr but also surgeon. I am so happy I found her and that she was the one to preform my surgery! If you are having any thoughts about going here don’t, just go! You won’t regret it!
About Dr. Praba Jeyalingam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811217706
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeyalingam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeyalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeyalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeyalingam works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeyalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeyalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeyalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeyalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.