Overview

Dr. Prabal Guha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Guha works at McLeod Cardiology in Florence, SC with other offices in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.