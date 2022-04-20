Dr. Ranganathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prabha Ranganathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Prabha Ranganathan, MD
Dr. Prabha Ranganathan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranganathan's Office Locations
- 1 4921 Parkview Pl Ste 5C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2635
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nothing but attentive office visits with the Dr. Ranganathan. She has listened to my concerns and attended to my requests. I have always been able to spend as much time as needed with her. My questions were answered, and my medications were all discussed. I have been a patient for many years and have never had an unpleasant experience when visiting her office. The reason for the 4 stars is sometimes it's difficult to get an appointment.
About Dr. Prabha Ranganathan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1003832304
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranganathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranganathan has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranganathan.
