Dr. Prabha Sivaprakasam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivaprakasam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabha Sivaprakasam, MD
Overview of Dr. Prabha Sivaprakasam, MD
Dr. Prabha Sivaprakasam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ.
Dr. Sivaprakasam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sivaprakasam's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Pediatrics94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sivaprakasam?
About Dr. Prabha Sivaprakasam, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1780170209
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sivaprakasam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sivaprakasam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivaprakasam works at
Dr. Sivaprakasam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivaprakasam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivaprakasam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivaprakasam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.