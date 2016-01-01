Overview of Dr. Prabhakar Baliga, MB BS

Dr. Prabhakar Baliga, MB BS is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Baliga works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.