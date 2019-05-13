See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD

Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Gundappu Reddy works at Lvpg Pain Specialists-1240 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD
Dr. Arthur Kitt, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD
Dr. Uplekh Purewal, MD
4.9 (247)
View Profile
Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD
Dr. Tristan Shockley, MD
3.7 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Gundappu Reddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lvpg Pain Specialists-1240 Cedar Crest
    1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-1756
  2. 2
    The Breast Center At Journal Square LLC
    550 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 624-2111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gundappu Reddy?

    May 13, 2019
    Dr Reddy was the first pain specialist to actually look into why I was hurting. Every other practitioner and ED thought I was just seeking medication. He took the time and listened, sent me for testing, gave a full diagnostic workup. After a few tests and visits, he found the root of the cause. After multiple visits and procedures my pain is finally manageable with ther help of minor medications. His bedside manor is very professional, he seems truly interested in what I had to say and did everything in his power to keep me calm and always reassuring. I would recommend him to anyone with chronic neurological pain from bulging disks to nerve pain. It's a shame he is now in New Jersey and too far for me to travel.
    — May 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gundappu Reddy to family and friends

    Dr. Gundappu Reddy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gundappu Reddy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD.

    About Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114102910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gundappu Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gundappu Reddy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundappu Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundappu Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundappu Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundappu Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundappu Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.