Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD
Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Lvpg Pain Specialists-1240 Cedar Crest1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-1756
The Breast Center At Journal Square LLC550 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 624-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Dr Reddy was the first pain specialist to actually look into why I was hurting. Every other practitioner and ED thought I was just seeking medication. He took the time and listened, sent me for testing, gave a full diagnostic workup. After a few tests and visits, he found the root of the cause. After multiple visits and procedures my pain is finally manageable with ther help of minor medications. His bedside manor is very professional, he seems truly interested in what I had to say and did everything in his power to keep me calm and always reassuring. I would recommend him to anyone with chronic neurological pain from bulging disks to nerve pain. It's a shame he is now in New Jersey and too far for me to travel.
About Dr. Prabhakar Gundappu Reddy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1114102910
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / VIJAYANAGAR INSTITITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pain Medicine
