Overview

Dr. Prabhakara Kunamneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Kunamneni works at Central Florida Cardiology And Vascular Center in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.