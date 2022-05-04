Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD
Overview
Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - North Little Rock4000 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hebbar saved my life!! After being at St Vincent North for 39 days with a Dr that didn't know what he was doing or couldn't figure out what was going on with me. Dr Hebbar was on call an came by to check on me and figured out what was going with my heart within an hours time!! Had me transported for emergency surgery at the Big SV in LR that same day!! Just admit it when u don't know all the answers, were all human and make mistakes but don't tale my life for granted while you're trying to figure out the problem!!
About Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permenente|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent North
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hebbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hebbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hebbar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hebbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hebbar has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hebbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.