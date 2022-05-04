See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Hebbar works at CHI St Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas North Little Rock in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - North Little Rock
    4000 Richards Rd Ste A, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Hypertension
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Defects
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Imaging
Carotid Atherosclerosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Calcification
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Heart Failure Management
High Cholesterol
High-Risk Hypertension
Holter Monitoring
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
Pacemaker Monitoring
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    Dr Hebbar saved my life!! After being at St Vincent North for 39 days with a Dr that didn't know what he was doing or couldn't figure out what was going on with me. Dr Hebbar was on call an came by to check on me and figured out what was going with my heart within an hours time!! Had me transported for emergency surgery at the Big SV in LR that same day!! Just admit it when u don't know all the answers, were all human and make mistakes but don't tale my life for granted while you're trying to figure out the problem!!
    Monica Mackey walker — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1245215243
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Permenente|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent North
    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
    • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hebbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hebbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hebbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hebbar works at CHI St Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas North Little Rock in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Hebbar’s profile.

    Dr. Hebbar has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hebbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hebbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hebbar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hebbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hebbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

