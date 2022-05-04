Overview

Dr. Prabhat Hebbar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University|University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Hebbar works at CHI St Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas North Little Rock in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.