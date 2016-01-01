Overview of Dr. Prabhat Sinha, MD

Dr. Prabhat Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from M G M Medical College, Ranchi University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Sinha works at Ocean Family & Geriatric Associates LLC in Toms River, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.