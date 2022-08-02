Overview of Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD

Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Tella works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX, Lake Mary, FL and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.