Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD

Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Tella works at USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX, Lake Mary, FL and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tella's Office Locations

    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 419-4501
    Dermatology Solutions
    1600 W College St Ste LL40, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 956-5541
    Florida Pain and Rehab Associates
    2692 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 936-2070
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Prabhav Tella, MD, MPH
    825 W Royal Ln Ste 230, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 956-5541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I really like Dr Tella. He has specialized education and procedures to treat back pain and has first person experience himself. He works hard to control the source of the pain, not just prescribe opiates. I've had very good results with him.
    Cathy Colangelo — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    • 1013942358
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Pain Medicine
    Dr. Prabhav Tella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tella has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Tella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

