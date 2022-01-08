Overview

Dr. Prabhavathi Viralam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Viralam works at ClareMedica Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.