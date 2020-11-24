Dr. Prabhjot Khalsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prabhjot Khalsa, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Fremont Psychiatry Medical Group Inc.722 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 713-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
After visiting a different neurologist, a hand specialist, several PT visits, Dr Khalsa was the first to diagnose my having essential tremor. I definitely recommend him. L. Wales, Pleasanton CA--11/23/20
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- 1134189590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurocritical Care
Dr. Khalsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalsa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalsa speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.